Sioux City, formerly Sterling, Colo.

Thomas Leicester, 65, of Sioux City, formerly of Sterling, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at home.

The family will be having an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at 3427 Jackson St. in Sioux City. To celebrate Tom's life, all who knew and loved him are welcome to attend. Memorial services will be held in his home state of Colorado later this year.

Tom was born on April 7, 1954, in Sterling, the son of John and Elaine Leicester. His early life was filled with adventures with his three brothers and a love for science fiction books.

He married Becky Leicester on Feb. 28, 1976 in Holyoke, Colo. To this union, four children were born. His career with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad spanned 40 years and he was well respected by all who knew him.

He dedicated his life to his family and was known for his good nature, great humor and voracious appetite for reading.

Survivors include his children, Jennifer Leicester, Elizabeth Leicester, Mathew Leicester and Quentin Leicester; grandchildren, Aaryn, Mathais, Jaquin, Madysen and Peyton; and brother, Dave Leicester.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Becky Leicester.

