Thomas "Leo" Geary, 84, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Church of the Nativity. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Friday at church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Leo was born on Aug. 8, 1934, in Le Mars, Iowa, to John Joseph and Agnes (McLaughlin) Geary. He was in the U.S. Marine Corps and served in the Korean War from 1952 to 1955.
On Feb. 8, 1958, he was united in marriage to Mary "Eileen" Zimmer in Le Mars. Leo worked as a painter for Blankenship Painting for more than 38 years and was a member of the local painter's union.
He enjoyed gardening, bowling, going for walks, traveling, playing cards, cribbage, euchre, dominos and traveling. Leo was a longtime member of the Church of the Nativity and Immaculate Conception.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife of 61 years, Mary "Eileen" Geary of Sioux City; daughter, Jolene "Jo" (Randy) Munro of Perham, Minn.; son, John Joseph (Julie) Geary of Sioux Falls, S.D.; five grandchildren, Dustin (Monica) and David (Megan) Munro, Kristi (Justin) Bruno, Danica and Kerrin Geary; six great-grandchildren, Alexia, Libby, Declan, Morgan, Ginger and Grace; sisters, Margaret Grosenheider, Agnes (Jim) Thelen, and Cecelia Hutton; and brother, Joe (Margene) Geary.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Vicki Ann Youngberg, and Kathryn Lynn; granddaughter, Emily Nichole; brothers, Richard, Bernard and Vince Geary; and sister, Rose Leber.