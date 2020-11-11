Thomas M. Claeys

Throughout his life, Tom loved serving and giving to others. Tom was a Boy Scout as a child/teenager, and after he came home from active duty, he became a Boy Scout leader. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, the Cosmopolitan Club, the Man Kind Project, and the American Legion. He was an active member/sponsor of River-Cade and, in 1994, served as the River-Cade commodore. Through the years, Tom had sponsored countless baseball teams, racecars, the Siouxland Youth Choir, and his daughter's and grandchildren's special interests/hobbies. Tom has been a sponsor for the Disabled Rollers Bowling League for 25 years and in 2015 he also became a coordinator for this league until his passing.

Tom enjoyed fishing, card games, camping, wind chimes, mowing his acreage, and feeding his beloved animals. What he especially loved was spending time with family and friends, giving advice, and telling stories. His favorite phrases were “Brought to you by TMC” and “Do they know who they are dealing with?” as he twisted his finger in the air. He will be remembered as an amazing man who loved talking to people, even if he didn't know them, and sharing jokes even if they were a little odd.