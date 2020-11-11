Thomas M. Claeys
Hinton, Iowa
Beloved husband, father, papa, brother, son and friend, Thomas M. Claeys, 72, of Hinton, returned to his heavenly home Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Tom was born on Oct. 30, 1948, in Akron, Iowa, to Arthur and Wilma (Ericson) Claeys. After graduating from Heelan High School in 1967, he enlisted in the Navy Seabee Reserves. During his active duty, he completed a tour in Vietnam.
In June 1969, he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Karen Davis. He was stationed in Gulf Port, Miss. After his honorable discharge from active duty from the Navy in November 1969, Tom and Karen returned to Sioux City. He continued to proudly serve his country first in the Navy Reserves then in the Air National Guard Reserve. While working full time for his father's moving business, he attended Sioux Empire Community College in Hawarden, Iowa, where he received a business degree. After his father retired in 1980, Tom became the CEO/owner of Claeys Brothers Moving and Storage; semi-retiring in 2018.
Throughout his life, Tom loved serving and giving to others. Tom was a Boy Scout as a child/teenager, and after he came home from active duty, he became a Boy Scout leader. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, the Cosmopolitan Club, the Man Kind Project, and the American Legion. He was an active member/sponsor of River-Cade and, in 1994, served as the River-Cade commodore. Through the years, Tom had sponsored countless baseball teams, racecars, the Siouxland Youth Choir, and his daughter's and grandchildren's special interests/hobbies. Tom has been a sponsor for the Disabled Rollers Bowling League for 25 years and in 2015 he also became a coordinator for this league until his passing.
Tom enjoyed fishing, card games, camping, wind chimes, mowing his acreage, and feeding his beloved animals. What he especially loved was spending time with family and friends, giving advice, and telling stories. His favorite phrases were “Brought to you by TMC” and “Do they know who they are dealing with?” as he twisted his finger in the air. He will be remembered as an amazing man who loved talking to people, even if he didn't know them, and sharing jokes even if they were a little odd.
Tom leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Karen; his three girls, Angela (Wade) Schoenrock, Kerry (Lisa-fiancee) Claeys, and Amanda (Bill) Brooks; his seven grandchildren, Marrisa (Marcus) Leander, Mitchell (Ashley) Schoenrock, Cody (Kelsey-fiancee) Schoenrock, Zachary and Paige Crawford, Haley and Dylan Brooks; his four great-grandchildren Ethan, Landon, Austin Leander, and Savannah Schoenrock; his siblings, Pat (Ron) Wolf, Phil Claeys, and Don (Lisa) Claeys; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Wilma Claeys; his three brothers, Jim, Bill, and Larry Claeys; and his five heavenly grandbabies.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.