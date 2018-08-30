Elk Point, S.D.
Thomas Morgan Jones Sr., 72, of Elk Point, formerly of Vineland, N.J., passed away on July 31, 2018 in Sioux City.
A private military funeral was on Aug. 7 in the family burial plot in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland, where he was interned.
Thomas Morgan Jones Sr., the great-grandson of one of the city of Vineland's founding families, son of Edgar Roger Jones, Jr. and Helen Patricia (Gautier) Jones. He graduated from Vineland High School in 1964. He graduated from Davis & Elkins College with a business management degree, and received his MBA in 1969. He joined the U.S. Air Force and attended flight school in Valdosta, Ga. and flew the EC-47 in Vietnam. Stories of many of the now declassified missions have been told to his children and friends. He was honorably discharged in 1975 after six years of service.
After a long business career in the Midwest, Tom taught for a number of years in the field of economics and statistics at Western Iowa Tech Community College.
Honorary pallbearers were his three brothers, Edgar R. Jones, III of Kearneysville, W.Va., Michael D. Jones of Cape May, N.J., Lt. Col. Mathew A. Jones, Ret. of Baxley, Ga., and his son, Lt. Col. Thomas M. Jones Jr. currently active duty US Army. He is also survived by two daughters, Leslie A. Knobbe and September L. Wanzenried, both living in Omaha; and six grandchildren.