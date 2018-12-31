Sioux City
Thomas Pope, 90, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at a local nursing home, in hospice care, after a brief illness.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Tom was born on March 29, 1928, the son of Frank and Anna Maria (Naso) Poppe. He grew up in Sioux City and attended Sioux City schools, graduating from Trinity High School in 1947. Tom served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and upon returning was employed subsequently by Swift Co., Sioux City Foundry, Sieg-Sioux City Co., and then Great Northern (B.N.) Railroad from 1950 to 1990.
He married Frances Rohlk on May 26, 1951, in Sioux City. She died on Dec. 24, 2009, in Sioux City.
Throughout his life, he was always in demand for his fix-it and building skills. Fishing at the lake or trips to South Dakota dams were for fun and relaxation.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Tom (Lori) of Lincoln, Neb., Becky Pope of New Market, Minn., and Jim of Sioux City; granddaughter, Kendra Ann Pope of Lincoln; brother, Frank Pope of Nebraska; sisters, Jo (Frank) Blair of Sioux City, Kate Codina of Sioux City, and Mary (John Jr.) Corio of Jefferson, S.D.; brother-in-law, Gene Bostic of North Carolina; numerous nieces and nephews; and grand and great-grandnieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Frances; sisters, Rose (Fred) Bocian, Amelia (Angelo) Scursso, and Annie Bostic; brothers, Nick (Catherine), Pat (Helen) and John (Gladys); sister-in-law Irene Pope; and brother-in-law, Phil Codina.