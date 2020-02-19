Thomas R. Oehlerking

Sergeant Bluff

Thomas Robert Oehlerking of Sergeant Bluff, began the next chapter of his life Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. In the preceding days and weeks, with his wife, MaryAnne at his side, he prepared to say goodbye to all his friends and family.

A celebration of Tom's life will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Community United Methodist Church in Sergeant Bluff. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements have been made by Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

"To all my friends, it has been a long four years since I found out that I had stage four renal cell Carcinoma (Kidney Cancer). In that time, we had hopes to get better. In that time, we found things were not going to get better. The thoughts and prayers have been appreciated. In reality, time is coming fast to an end. Time is coming sooner than we hoped…"

In 65 years, Tom had more fun than most had in several lifetimes. If you knew Tom, you'll know his joy for life was contagious. If you were in his life, you were there for a reason. Unfortunately, Tom left this world sooner than we had hoped, however he left with no regrets.