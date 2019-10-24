Phoenix, Ariz., formerly Sioux City
Thomas Ray Hahn, 60, of Phoenix, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Arizona.
Services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, with the Rev. Elad Shapira officiating. Burial will follow the services in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Tom was born on Jan. 12, 1959, in Sioux City, to Arnold Beryl Hahn and Clara Leona (Fick) Hahn. He grew up in Sioux City and graduated from North High School. Tom served in the United States Army in the late 1970s. He loved football, especially the Washington Redskins.
Tom had a loving family that included his children, Troy Hahn of Columbus, Ohio, Jason Hahn of Sergeant Bluff, Daniel (Roxanne) Woodle of Pierson, Iowa, and Michael Evernham of Laurens, Iowa; sisters, Dr. Patricia (Leon) Hahn-Coelho and Marcella (Patrick) Treiber; brothers, Dr. Kenneth (Sherree) Hahn, Rex (Cathy) Hahn, and Timothy (Inez) Hahn; half-brothers, Richard (Diana) Gamble, and Ronald (Joyce) Gamble; numerous grandchildren; nieces, and nephews; along with many other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and half-brothers, Robert and Richard Hahn.