Thomas Rush

Thomas 'Tom' Rush
Jackson, Neb.
Thomas "Tom" Rush, 73, lifelong Jackson, Neb. resident, passed away, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, after a brief illness.
Private funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Jackson. To view the service online please visit https://youtu.be/nzU7QaFSnRE. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a rosary at 7 p.m., at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, rural Jackson. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Mr. Rush was born Aug. 20, 1947, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Leo J. and Evelyn H. Daley Rush. He attended Cathedral grade school and graduated from Heelan High School in 1965.
Mr. Rush was local delivery driver for Yellow. He was a lifelong staunch Democrat and proud union member with Teamsters Local 554 Omaha.
His favorite things included travel and going to Horizon for coffee with Nick and the boys. He was a thoroughbred horse owner, trainer and enjoyed simulcast.
Survivors include brothers, Joseph Rush and his wife, Carolyn of Spokane, Wash., John Rush of Jackson, and Mark Rush and his wife, Teresa of Mesquite, Texas, and Gary; sister, Mary C. Sneckenberg and her husband, Pat of Lincoln, Neb.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by Leo and Evelyn; brothers, Michael, James "Gene;" and sister, Patricia Merchant (Pat).
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials for Masses.
