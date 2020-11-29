Thomas Rush

Thomas 'Tom' Rush

Jackson, Neb.

Thomas "Tom" Rush, 73, lifelong Jackson, Neb. resident, passed away, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, after a brief illness.

Private funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Jackson. To view the service online please visit https://youtu.be/nzU7QaFSnRE. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a rosary at 7 p.m., at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, rural Jackson. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Mr. Rush was born Aug. 20, 1947, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Leo J. and Evelyn H. Daley Rush. He attended Cathedral grade school and graduated from Heelan High School in 1965.

Mr. Rush was local delivery driver for Yellow. He was a lifelong staunch Democrat and proud union member with Teamsters Local 554 Omaha.

His favorite things included travel and going to Horizon for coffee with Nick and the boys. He was a thoroughbred horse owner, trainer and enjoyed simulcast.