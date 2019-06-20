Sioux City
23, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Service: June 22 at 10:30 a.m., Holy Cross-Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Visitation: June 21 from 4 to 8 p.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Sioux City
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
23, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Service: June 22 at 10:30 a.m., Holy Cross-Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Visitation: June 21 from 4 to 8 p.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.