Sioux City
Our beloved, TJ Oleson, 23, of Sioux City, died on June 18, 2019. He passed away doing what he loved, motorcycle riding with a friend and his sister.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Parish-Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3012 Jackson St., in Sioux City. The Rev. Peter Nguyen will officiate. Following the funeral service there will be a luncheon at the St. Michael Parish Center, 2223 Indian Hills Dr. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Holy Cross Parish-Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
TJ was born on April 11, 1996, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of Matthew and Dawn (Peterson) Oleson. TJ attended Lincoln Elementary, West Middle, and graduated from Heelan High School in 2015. There he made lifelong friends and had wonderful teachers. After he graduated from high school, he attended Western Iowa Tech Community College for two years, and then completed his business degree at Morningside College in December 2018. He worked part-time at Panda Expressed, while following his true entrepreneurial spirit.
TJ had an infectious smile that filled the room. He cared deeply about family, friends, and his pets, Mocha and Ash. He took pride in making our society a better place.
He is survived by his father and mother, Matthew and Dawn Oleson; older sister, Brooke Oleson; younger sister, Rachel Oleson, all of Sioux City; his significant other, Anna Delagarza of Anthon, Iowa; paternal grandparents, Earl and Karen Oleson of South Sioux City; and maternal grandparents, Gary and Jane Peterson of Le Mars, IA. He has many meaningful aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by paternal grandma, Judy Oleson; and maternal grandma, Sharon Peterson.
We believe, we are blessed, and we will celebrate his life.
All gifts received in honor of TJ will be used at the discretion of his family.