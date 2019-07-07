Sioux City
Thomas "Tom" Wingert, 72, of Sioux City, loving husband and father, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Country Celebrations, 5606 Hamilton Boulevard in Sioux City. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Tom was born March 3, 1937, in Sioux City, the son of Walter and Clara (Eastergaard) Wingert.
On Aug. 3, 1958, Tom was united in marriage to Alice McCain. They were blessed with six children.
Tom enjoyed farming. In 1976, Tom started Northside Glass Service. Tom also enjoyed restoring antique tractors and was a member of the Pioneer Machinery Club. Gardening, spending time with family and friends, spoiling his dogs, and being outside are all things he enjoyed doing. Tom served in the United States Army Reserve.
Tom is survived by his wife, Alice; children, Patti Loutsch of Sioux City, Glenn (Cheryl) Wingert of Sioux City, Annette (Greg) Barnes of Jefferson, S.D., Linda (Mike) Sassman of Sioux Center, Nancy (Dennis) Zubrod of Merrill, Iowa, and Lisa (Bruce) Maffit of Sioux City; 16 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Clara; brothers, Gerald and James "Jim" Wingert; and his son-in-law, Tony Loutsch.
Memorials may be given to the Plymouth County Fair Board to be used for fairground improvements, or to Care Initiatives Hospice in Tom’s memory.