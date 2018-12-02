Sioux City
Thomas William Mullen, 68, of Sioux City, passed away on Nov. 17, 2018, after a lengthy illness.
Tom, the son of Albert and Doris Mullen, was born and raised in Sioux City. He attended school at St. Boniface, Heelan and Central High School. Tom then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was discharged with honors.
Tom followed his father's trade to become a plumber and pipe fitter for the local union and then was a master plumber. Later, Tom worked for the city of Sioux City as a building inspector and retired from that.
He is survived by his sons, Matthew and Mitchell Mullen; five grandchildren; a sister, Cathy; and a brother, John and their children. He will also be missed by his former wife, Judy and her children.
May God rest his soul.