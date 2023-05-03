Thomas W. 'Tommy' Beller

Phil Campbell, Ala., formerly Sioux City

Thomas W. "Tommy" Beller, 70, of Phil Campbell and formerly of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Burial will be at Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m., today at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Tommy was born on March 3, 1953, in Sioux City, to Tom and Marilyn (McCuddin) Beller. He grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Leeds High School.

On Aug. 31, 1973 Tommy married Sharon Binnebose. Sharon passed away on Aug. 15, 2020. He then married Lynda Tucker on Oct. 10, 2022.

He lived in Leeds throughout his entire life, until recently moving to Phil Campbell.

Tommy worked for Mid-American Energy for 34 years until his retirement.

He was an avid fisherman and hunter with his brother Ron. He also enjoyed his yearly vacation with the "WBCLL" boys.

Tommy was very active in the AA community. He loved watching his grandchildren's activities. He was kind and gentle, and was always up for a laugh. He also had the best smile! He was always a gentleman; he was the best of men.

He is survived by his children Ben (Shannon) Beller and Emilee (Travis) Derochie; grandchildren Avery Beller, Beckett Beller, and Andrew Derochie; wife, Lynda Beller; stepchildren Jenna Mennel, Robert Tucker, Stephanie Thomson, Severin Tucker, Matthew Tucker, Aubrey Tucker, Shelby Tucker, and Jaren Tucker; seven step-grandchildren; father, Tom Beller; siblings Jim Beller, Kenny (Pam) Beller, Jeanne (Jack) Faith, Ron (Terri) Beller, Denny (Robin) Beller, and Monica (Curt) Baker; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Beller; and first wife, Sharon Beller.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sioux City AA Central Office, 614 Cook Street, Sioux City, IA 51103.