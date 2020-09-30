Tiffany (Cox) Hoeck

While Tiffany's fight against cancer was courageous and noteworthy it is not how Tiffany would want to be remembered. Tiffany was first an amazing wife. She single-handedly took a shy farm boy from northeast Iowa and taught him how to love and live life to the fullest. Secondly, Tiff was an outstanding mother and cornerstone of our family. Tiffany had instilled many traits that live on in our children. AJ is fiercely competitive but also compassionate, both traits Tiffany exhibited on a daily basis. Ashley's flair for the dramatic and big heart which welcomes anyone she comes in contact with are traits we also loved about Tiffany. Finally, Tiffany was an incredible friend. Whether it was celebrating a Cyclone victory at an ISU tailgate, showing off her killer dance moves while singing karaoke, or simply sitting down over dinner and drinks, Tiffany went out of her way to make everyone feel welcomed and ensured every event was memorable. We should feel blessed we had the opportunity to spend time with such a wonderful woman and her memory lives on in all of us.