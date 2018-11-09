Rock Valley, Iowa
Tilda N. Van Berkum, 105, of Rock Valley, died Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley.
Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at First Reformed Church in Rock Valley, with the Rev. Verlyn Boone officiating. Visitation with the family will be 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Following visitation, burial will be in Valley View Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Left to cherish Tilda's life are her children, Clifford (Patty) Van Berkum of Swea City, Iowa, Lois Rensink of Hospers, Iowa, and David (Marly) Van Berkum of Sioux City; daughter-in-law, Joyce Van Berkum of Rock Valley; 19 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and 39 great-great-grandchildren.