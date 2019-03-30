Try 3 months for $3

Little Sioux, Iowa

57, died Thursday, March 28, 2019. Celebration of life: April 1 at 7 p.m., Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa. Burial: Little Sioux Cemetery. Visitation: April 1 from 4-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: Tim Sigler
