St. Marys, Iowa, formerly Elk Point, S.D.
Timothy Chicoine, 61, of St. Marys, formerly of Elk Point, died unexpectedly in a kayaking accident on Jan. 5, 2019. An avid sportsman and experienced kayaker, he died doing what he loved surrounded by some of his finest friends.
Services, with his son presiding, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Indianola, Iowa. Internment will be in St. Marys Parochial Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Church in St. Marys.
Tim was born on Dec. 31, 1957, to the late Roland and Evelyn Chicoine. He was the fifth of eight children. Growing up on the family farm in Elk Point, taught Tim the values of hard work, integrity, family life, and faith. After high school, he attended South Dakota State University and Montana State University.
At MSU, he met the future love of his life, Shannon, with whom he would spend 30 happy years and was blessed with three children. He crisscrossed the globe during his nearly 30 years of service to DuPont as an agronomist, ensuring more people could benefit from healthy, abundant food sources.
His passion was the outdoors; whether camping with the family, in a boat with his friends, or spending time pruning the fruit trees on the family acreage; he was a man of nature. He deeply loved his family and friends and always had a smile for anyone he met. He was active in his local community and served the last three years as Grand Knight for the St Marys Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife, Shannon; children, The Rev. Trevor Chicoine of West Des Moines, Kaley Chicoine of Eugene, Ore., and Naomi Chicoine of Ames, Iowa; siblings, Jeff (Chris), David (Marcia), Marcia (Pat) Quinn, Danny (Penny), Brian (Terri), Nicole (Joe) Klein, and Ellen (Bryan) Little; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Evelyn Chicoine; his mother-in-law, Beverly Martin; and nephew, Jason Chicoine.
Memorials may be directed to the Diocese of Des Moines seminarian fund or the Iowa Rivers Revival.