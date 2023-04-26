Timothy D. Graves

Sioux City

Timothy D. Graves, 59, of Sioux City passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation with the family present will begin at 4 p.m. A private family burial will be at Calvary Cemetery on Friday.

Timothy was born Sept. 16, 1963 in Sioux City to Douglas and Mary Jane (Bennett) Graves. He attended Immaculate Conception grade school and graduated from Heelan High School in 1982. He participated in football, wrestling, and track.

Timothy was a lifelong Sioux City resident. He met his wife Denice while playing slow pitch softball at Floyd softball field. They were married Sept. 25, 1993. He worked in the HyVee meat department from 1980-2022 and also part-time at Petsmart.

He was an avid sport watcher especially Oklahoma sports, and slow pitch softball. Additionally, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and succulent gardening. Timothy was kind to all and was the "helpful smile in every aisle." He considered customers to be his friends. He never missed his daughters' sporting events and was a lifelong lottery player.

He is survived by his wife Denice; daughters Samantha Graves of Denver, Colo., and Anna Graves (Logan Hobbs) of Sioux City; mother Mary Jane Graves of Sioux City; siblings Dan (Cheri) Graves of Vermillion, Jill (Dave) Rodman of Sergeant Bluff, Jane (Mark) Davenport of Sioux City, John Graves of Sioux City, and Bill (Shannon) Graves of Sioux City; aunt Maureen Johnson of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.

Timothy was preceded in death by his father Douglas; siblings Amy Mace and Mike Graves; and his grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be designated to charities at a later date.