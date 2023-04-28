Timothy James 'Tim' Hadden

Rochester, Minn., formerly Primghar, Iowa

On Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Mayo Hospital in Rochester, Timothy James "Tim" Hadden passed away surrounded by his family in a circle of love, respect, and gratitude for the life of this amazing man.

Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Kellen Ponderosa LLC, 20384 K49 in Le Mars, Iowa.

Tim was born to Thomas and Neva Hadden in Primghar, Iowa, on March 30, 1962. Even as a young boy growing up on the farm, he was full of mischief. By his own admission, he was "a bratty little brother." His first job was working for various farmers around Primghar – walking beans, bailing hay, and shelling corn.

During high school, he was friends with every last person in his class and was top of the class in grades. One lesson Tim learned in school was "we each bring our own part of history in our relationships with other people, our family, and our work. You never know day-to-day when your actions could make someone's day better or help them through a rough time." He lived this lesson every single day of his life.

Tim graduated from Westmar University in December 1984 with a degree in Chemistry. His first long term job was as Shift Foreman at Diosynth Inc.'s Heparin Extraction Plant. At the time of his passing, Tim was employed at DCW Casing. He worked for 38 years making crude Heparin, a drug that saves the lives of thousands every year.

Tim married Sharon Foster in 1980, and together they raised three boys. Tim nurtured his sons with an unending supply of love, patience, honesty, and selflessness. One of his favorite things was to go adventuring with his boys. Whenever they were in the car or boat together (it didn't matter where they were), he would look over and say "Want to go on an adventure?" and off they would go.

Tim met the love of his life and his soulmate Kacey (nee Skeens). They married on March 24, 2018. As Tim said many times, every day with Kacey was a honeymoon.

Tim touched the world with his infectious smile and his witty personality. He loved many and was loved by many. He was a kind-hearted, thoughtful, honest, caring, loving, smart, funny, handsome man who will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife, Kacey; sons Chris (Nari) Hadden, Jon (Sarah) Hadden, Beau Hadden (fiancée Jen Strabley); stepdaughters Gabriela "Honey" Sanchez and Josselyn "Sunny" Sanchez; brothers, Scott (Pam) Hadden, and Ted Hadden; sisters, Pat Hadden-Carter (Harold "Reb"), and Connie Hadden; nieces, nephews, and grandchildren who all adorned him; and special family friends Debi Meyers, Nate Heiden, and Tim Hawkins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ken.