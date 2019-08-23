Sioux City
Timothy K. “Tim” Meacham, 63, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. A time to share stories and memories of Tim will be 6 to 7 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. The family encourages all who attend today to wear sports attire in Tim's honor. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Tim was born on Feb. 27, 1956, in Sioux City, to William and Mary (Meyer) Meacham. He attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary and graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic School in 1974. He went on to attend Briar Cliff University and then Brown Institute of Broadcasting in Minneapolis, graduating in 1979.
He married D'Ete Payne on March 19, 1983 in Fairbury, Neb.
Tim worked for many years in small towns around Iowa in radio and sports broadcasting. In 1991, he moved back to Sioux City, where he worked in auto sales until returning to sportscasting at KSCJ in 1995. There, he became the voice of local high school sports for many years. His signature expression, "Oh Baby" will long be remembered by his listeners. Most recently, he broadcast Heelan Crusader games for KFHC Catholic Radio.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish all his life, and a former member of the Knights of Columbus.
His love for sports did not stop with calling the games. Tim coached youth baseball, softball, basketball and football for many years, and was a coach for all four of his children as they grew up. He was a teacher of the game of baseball, and loved helping young players develop their skills. He was a huge fan of the Yankees, the Colts, and the Hawkeyes.
Tim's kids and grandkids were his pride and joy. He loved watching them follow their passions, be it playing or coaching sports, singing and performing, helping others, or teaching kids. He also relished the role of adviser in all they did.
Survivors include his spouse, D'Ete Meacham; children, Lori (Troy) Frick, Kelsey Meacham, Bill (Selena) Meacham, and Blake (Haley) Meacham; grandkids, Keisha (Michael Nichols) Eickholt, Kylee Eickholt, and Skylar, Elizabeth, and Christian Frick; siblings, Diana (Curt Quady) Rohlfsen, Peg (Gerry) Nacke, Rick Meacham, Terry (Steve) Sachson, John (Cindy Crosbie) Meacham, and Jeff (Gina) Meacham; aunt and uncle, Mary Kay (Bill) Thompson; aunt, Dorothy Keane; sister-in-law, Deb (Gary) Hill; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Billy Meacham; and his grandparents.
Memorial donations to the family for a memorial designation at a later date.
