Timothy L. Black

Sioux City

Timothy L. Black, 68, of Sioux City passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, of a brief illness at Accura Health Care of Sioux City with his wife at his side.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sioux City. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are with Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Timothy was born Aug. 7, 1954, to Verle and Betty (Nailor) Black in Le Mars, Iowa. He graduated from Whiting High School in 1972 in Whiting, Iowa. He later attended classes to become a paramedic. While bringing patients into the E.R. at St. Luke's Hospital he met the love of his life, Janet Schmidt. They were united in marriage on Oct. 9, 1982, at the Hanover Church in Hanover, Iowa. To this marriage they had two children. Tim and Janet resided in Sioux City their entire married life.

Tim worked for Midwest Intercity Ambulance and then Siouxland Paramedics starting in 1982 until retirement in 2020 when Siouxland Paramedics closed. During the many years working as a paramedic, he also worked at Sears and Fed Ex. Tim was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church and was also a school board member of the St. Paul's Lutheran School for many years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Tim enjoyed spending time with family and friends following the Iowa Hawkeyes and Kansas City Chiefs. He will be remembered as being a strong, dedicated husband, father, grandpa, and friend who always had a quick witty response.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Janet Black of Sioux City; two children Stephanie (Rex) Liu of Tempe, Ariz., and Cory (Charmaine) Black of North Sioux City; five grandchildren Hayden Liu, Sawyer Liu, Cameron Black, Chloe Black, and Cora Black; mother, Betty Black; two brothers Gerald (Cindy) Black, and Ron (Deb) Black; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Verle Black.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made out to St. Paul's Lutheran Church & School.