Timothy Lee Shultz

Sioux City

Timothy Lee Shultz, 64, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital from complications of cancer, not from COVID-19.

Private funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel with a public visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m., also at the chapel. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, only 15 persons will be allowed in the chapel at a time for the visitation and masks are required. The funeral service will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/5J0-jm46UGI. A private burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Timothy was born Nov. 29, 1955, in Estherville, Iowa, to Bert W. and Virginia (Sharar) Shultz. He passed away just a few days shy of his 65th birthday. Tim enjoyed fishing, boating, playing his guitar, and spending time with his family.