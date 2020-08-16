× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Timothy Leroy Crawford

North Sioux City

Timothy Leroy Crawford, 42, of North Sioux City, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

Abiding by family wishes, cremation has taken place, and private services will be held at a later date. Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel has assisted with arrangements.

Timothy was born on March 28, 1978, in Atchison, Kan., son of Joseph R. and Wanda (Gage) Walsh. Following his graduation with the Class of 1997 from Ponca High School, he joined the United States Army, serving in Germany and North Carolina before receiving his honorable discharge.

Timothy married Anna Crawford on Aug. 2, 2019. He was formerly with Katie Groth, and with her, Timothy had three children, Isabella, Olivia, and Joseph, and he also has step-children, Lexi and Zoey Groth.

As of recent, Timothy had been the Service Manager at Walmart in the Automotive Department.

Timothy is survived by his wife, Anna; children listed above; brothers, Donald Snow of Hawarden, Iowa, and Jim (Caroline) Crawford of Lincoln, Neb.; sisters, Joy Madison of Le Mars, Iowa, Reba (Alipio) Sirwet of Fresno, Calif., and Missy (Mike) Walker of Carroll, Neb.; Katie Groth; and many friends and extended family.

Timothy was preceded in death by his parents; and stepbrother, Tony Walsh.

To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Crawford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.