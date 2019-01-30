Sioux City
Timothy Michael O'Connor, 60, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Mater Dei Parish-Immaculate Conception Worship Site, with the Rev. Daniel Rupp as Celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Tim was born on May 31, 1958, in Sioux City. He attended Immaculate Conception Grade School and graduated from Heelan High School in 1976. Tim attended Midland Junior College in Midland, Texas on a golf scholarship. Tim excelled at golf his entire life. He was a junior city champion throughout his younger years and was a men's city champion in 1980, and earned National All-American status while attending Midland Jr. College.
While in college, Tim married Georgann Mayes of Midland. Tim and Georgeann had two sons, Jason Timothy and Jeramie Bradley O'Connor. Tim worked in the retail clothing business most of his career.
Tim was on dialysis for 12 years while being treated for kidney failure and fought a tough battle of lung cancer.
Tim later met his life partner, Adelina Jackie Payne, and they had two children daughter, Lindsey, and son, Brendon,, both of Ruidoso, N.M.
Tim enjoyed playing and watching golf, and watching sports and westerns on TV. His favorite part of the day was going for his drive around town and seeing what all was going on.
Tim is survived by his mother, Marilyn Jean O'Connor; children, Jason and Jeramie O'Connor, Lindsey, Bryce Bailey, and Brendon O'Connor; five grandchildren; four younger brothers, Craig and Maria O'Connor of Midland, Denny O'Connor of Sioux City, Kevin and Linda O'Connor of Rocky Mount, N.C., and Pat and Susie O'Connor of Sioux City; and Adelina Jackie Payne.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Michael O'Connor.
Tim and his family would like to thank those who helped make his life easier in his final years: Adelina Jackie Payne, the staff of Fresenius Kidney Care Siouxland, Mercy Home Care, neighbors, Stuart and Marisa, and his aunt, Betty Laddusaw.