Tina A. Schultz
View Comments

Tina A. Schultz

{{featured_button_text}}
Tina Schultz

Tina Schultz

Sioux City

Tina Ann Schultz, 54, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her residence.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Tina was born on Aug. 26, 1965, in Sioux City, to Jim and Linda (Whipple) Cobb. She graduated from North High School in 1983 and was a lifelong resident of Sioux City.

In April 1984, she married Jerry Schultz in Sioux City. To this union, a son and a daughter were born. The couple later divorced but remained the best of friends. Tina worked for M.C.I. in Sergeant Bluff for 20-plus years, where she held various management positions.

Tina loved spending time with her grandchildren more than anything. She was a fan of the Denver Broncos and Iowa Hawkeyes, and enjoyed camping and fishing. Tina was very competitive when playing cards and various games such as cribbage and Yahtzee. Her favorite holiday was Christmas; she enjoyed shopping for her kids and decorating.

Those left to honor her memory are her children, Jason (Vanessa) Schultz of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Marlena Schultz of Sioux City; grandchildren, Chloe Larson, Luka Schultz, Ellie Schultz, Jordan Benton, and Aubrey Schultz; father, Jim Cobb of Sioux City; ex-husband, Jerry Schultz of Sioux City; brother, J.J. Cobb of Sioux City; and sister, Tammy (Jeff) Niles of Sioux City.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

+1 
Obit-Meyer Bros Colonial Funeral Home logo
To send flowers to the family of Tina Schultz, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Meyer Brothers - Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Tina's Visitation begins.
Jan 25
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
11:00AM
Meyer Brothers - Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Tina's Memorial Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News