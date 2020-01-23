Tina A. Schultz

Sioux City

Tina Ann Schultz, 54, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her residence.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Tina was born on Aug. 26, 1965, in Sioux City, to Jim and Linda (Whipple) Cobb. She graduated from North High School in 1983 and was a lifelong resident of Sioux City.

In April 1984, she married Jerry Schultz in Sioux City. To this union, a son and a daughter were born. The couple later divorced but remained the best of friends. Tina worked for M.C.I. in Sergeant Bluff for 20-plus years, where she held various management positions.

Tina loved spending time with her grandchildren more than anything. She was a fan of the Denver Broncos and Iowa Hawkeyes, and enjoyed camping and fishing. Tina was very competitive when playing cards and various games such as cribbage and Yahtzee. Her favorite holiday was Christmas; she enjoyed shopping for her kids and decorating.