Tina A. Schultz

Sioux City
Tina Ann Schultz, 54, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her residence.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Tina was born on Aug. 26, 1965, in Sioux City, to Jim and Linda (Whipple) Cobb. She graduated from North High School in 1983 and was a lifelong resident of Sioux City.
You have free articles remaining.
In April 1984, she married Jerry Schultz in Sioux City. To this union, a son and a daughter were born. The couple later divorced but remained the best of friends. Tina worked for M.C.I. in Sergeant Bluff for 20-plus years, where she held various management positions.
Tina loved spending time with her grandchildren more than anything. She was a fan of the Denver Broncos and Iowa Hawkeyes, and enjoyed camping and fishing. Tina was very competitive when playing cards and various games such as cribbage and Yahtzee. Her favorite holiday was Christmas; she enjoyed shopping for her kids and decorating.
Those left to honor her memory are her children, Jason (Vanessa) Schultz of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Marlena Schultz of Sioux City; grandchildren, Chloe Larson, Luka Schultz, Ellie Schultz, Jordan Benton, and Aubrey Schultz; father, Jim Cobb of Sioux City; ex-husband, Jerry Schultz of Sioux City; brother, J.J. Cobb of Sioux City; and sister, Tammy (Jeff) Niles of Sioux City.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
11:00AM
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104