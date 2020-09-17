× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Todd Byron Gilmer

Sioux City

Todd Byron Gilmer, 57, of Sioux City, passed away suddenly of natural causes at his residence, early Monday morning, Sept. 14, 2020.

Celebration of life will be 4:20 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday at The Ickey Nickel in Sioux City. Todd's last wish was to have a celebration in his name, in place of a traditional funeral. He wanted his last presence to be felt with joy, laughter, and a sense of humor. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Todd was born in Puerto Rico in November 1962. He graduated from Westwood High School in Sloan, Iowa, where he continued to receive his high school diploma in the year of 1980. He later proceeded to pursue a degree in gemology from the Gemological Institute of America, where he graduated in 1985.

Todd was joined in marriage with Tracey L. Cabana in 1990, and they were married for 11 years. In that union, they shared the joy of their life with their daughter, Jordyn N. Gilmer of Steamboat Springs, Colo.