Todd D. Clausen

During his career, Todd worked as a tracker for the probation department at Sergeant Bluff schools, and as a salesman of wine, pharmaceuticals, and, most recently and happily, Gerkin Windows & Doors.

During one of his sales trips for Gerkin, Todd came upon a car on the shoulder of I-29 near Sisseton, S.D., that was on fire with a family trapped inside. Together with another good samaritan, Todd broke out a window of the car, pulling to safety an infant and an adult passenger before the flames consumed the vehicle and a remaining passenger. For his heroism, Todd was honored by the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate of The Lake Traverse Reservation with a blanket ceremony, and was later awarded the Carnegie Hero Award for Acts of Civilian Heroism, both of which he accepted with humility, grace and appreciation. He struggled with unwarranted guilt in being unable to save the remaining passenger.

Todd's favorite activity was, with his wife Ivy, being a dedicated and loving parent to his children, Sam and Laryn. The most difficult part of his brave fight with cancer was his concern for their well-being.