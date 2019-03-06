Sergeant Bluff
Francis "Todd" Monney, 53, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on March 3, 2019.
A celebration of his life will be 6 p.m. on March 7, 2019 at Country Celebrations, 5606 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City). Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. on March 7.
Todd was born on Jan. 23, 1966, in Watseka, Ill. He graduated from Iroquois West High School in 1984 and Calumet College of Saint Joseph in 2000.
Todd served as a sheriff's deputy, reaching the rank of sergeant, in Kankakee County, Ill. for 12 years. He served as a special agent for the United States Department of Labor--Office of Labor Racketeering and Fraud Investigations in Chicago, Ill. for two years.
From 2003 until his death, he served as a senior special agent, a certified computer forensic examiner, and a digital investigator, for the United States Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in Sioux City.
In these capacities, Todd protected the innocent and punished the guilty. For 30 years, he solved murders, kidnappings, and arsons. He made gun-men, gangsters, and child-predators answer to society for their crimes in court. He made his area of operation safer, more peaceful, and just better.
As a special agent he won multiple ATF-Special Act Awards and multiple DOJ-LECC Awards. In 2016, ATF Headquarters recognized his outstanding accomplishments with the prestigious ATF Distinguished Service Medal. More importantly, he won the friendship, respect, and admiration of local, county, state, and federal law enforcement across the Tri-State area and nation. He was also well regarded by the federal bar, judiciary, and the community.
Todd's professional accomplishments are second only to his role as a family man. He was a loving and dedicated father and husband and cherished his role as a grandfather. Todd is survived by his wife, Amber; daughters, Ashley (Derek) Pourroy, and Kristi (Eric) Bone both of Clifton, Ill.; sons, Mason and Max at home; five grandchildren, Alana, Alexa, Sophia, Savannah and Wyatt; his mother, Bonnie; sister, Marty (Robbie) McGary of Illinois; brother, Jeff (Linda) Monney of Illinois; sister, Tisha (Randy) Painter of Illinois; five stepsiblings, Mike, Becky, Cathy, Kevin and Bryan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He met Amber in 1999 and were married in 2003. They lived together in Bourbonnais, Ill. before being transferred to Iowa in 2003. As Todd and Amber built a life together. They had success with setbacks, joys with sadness, as we all do, but they met the good and bad times, together in love and friendship. They feel blessed and lucky to have a circle of loyal and loving friends.
Todd was preceded in death by his grandparents; stepfather; stepbrother-in-law; and stepniece.
Instead of flowers, the family request donations be made to FLEOAFoundation.org c/o Todd Monney.
Todd: special agent, husband, father, and friend, will be missed.