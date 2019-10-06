Anselmo, Neb.
Tommy L. Scott, 75, of Anselmo, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at a Sioux City care facility.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, in Grandview Cemetery at Anselmo. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, and Govier Brothers of Broken Bow, Neb.
Tommy Lee Scott was born Oct. 28, 1943, in Anselmo, Neb., the son of Robert and Zelma (Campbell) Scott. He grew up and attended school at Anselmo, graduating from Merna High School. He joined the United States Army serving in the Korean Conflict, and later, was honorably discharged. He married Dianna Dishman on Oct. 28, 1965. Together they made their home in Anselmo until the 1980s, when they moved to Colorado, and then returned to Anselmo in 1990.
Over the years, Tommy owned and operated a Grade A Dairy Farm, worked construction, driving heavy equipment, and worked for the Custer County Highway Department, retiring in 2004. During his retirement years, he helped area farmers and mowed for Custer County.
Tommy was a 50-year member of the United Methodist Church in Anselmo. He was also a Mason and a member of the American Legion and VFW Member. Tommy enjoyed many hobbies including spending time with his grandchildren and family. He loved collecting electric toy trains and constructing the train layouts and scenery. He also loved riding around on his "Gator" and working on his collectible cars and tractors.
Survivors include his wife, Dianna Scott of Anselmo; three children, Jeffrey (Teresa) Scott of Wisconsin, Jason Scott of Kansas and Jeana (Tim) Squier of Dakota Dunes, S.D.; eight grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; and a sister, Carolyn (Larry) Klute of Hampton, Neb.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Jeremy Scott.
