Toni A. Shook
South Sioux City
Toni A. Shook, 70, of South Sioux City, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family.
Toni Ann, the daughter of Donald and Bernice (Acord) Taylor, was born Dec. 13, 1949 in Sioux City, Iowa. She graduated from Le Mars High School and then received her dental assistant degree.
On Oct. 7, 1989, Toni was united in marriage to Mark A. Shook in Sioux City. Toni worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Augspurger in the lab and for the last 35 years had worked for Dr Kaler.
Toni was an excellent seamstress and made many formals for people. She also enjoyed cross stitching and reading. She truly enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Elk's Club, going with her girlfriends to the cabin in Canada, and boating with Mark.
She is survived by her husband, Mark of South Sioux City; mother-in-law, Sharon Shook of Sioux City; four brothers-in-law, Bill Paul of Barneston, Neb., Steve (Marcia) Shook of Charleston, S.C., David (Dawn) Shook of Sioux City, and Jim (Mary) Shook of Ankeny, Iowa; and many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Steve Taylor and Jim Taylor; and one sister, Kathy Paul.
