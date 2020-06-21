× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Toni A. Shook

South Sioux City

Toni A. Shook, 70, of South Sioux City, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family.

Toni Ann, the daughter of Donald and Bernice (Acord) Taylor, was born Dec. 13, 1949 in Sioux City, Iowa. She graduated from Le Mars High School and then received her dental assistant degree.

On Oct. 7, 1989, Toni was united in marriage to Mark A. Shook in Sioux City. Toni worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Augspurger in the lab and for the last 35 years had worked for Dr Kaler.

Toni was an excellent seamstress and made many formals for people. She also enjoyed cross stitching and reading. She truly enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Elk's Club, going with her girlfriends to the cabin in Canada, and boating with Mark.