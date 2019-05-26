Sioux City
Tonja Unika Stoddard, 70, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Radiant Life Community Church, with Pastor Doug Collins officiating. Arrangements are under the director of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Tonja was born July 31, 1948, in Sioux City, the daughter of Alvin and Lillian (Peterson) McKnight.
She attended Sioux City Schools. Tonja married Earl Sorgdrager in 1967. To this union, five children were born. Tonja worked for Community Health and the State of Iowa for a number of years before retirement. She enjoyed playing bingo, attending church activities at Radiant Life Community Church, and spending time with friends and family.
Tonja is survived by her children, Barb Sorgdrager of Oklahome, Rob Sorgdrager (Dawn Harrison) of Le Mars, Iowa, Tina Sorgdrager (Howie Long) of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Anthony Sorgdrager of Cherokee, Iowa; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters, Aloha Grant and Karen McGreger of Sioux City.
Tonja was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Anita Bergquist; one brother; and two sisters.