Tony Dimig

Tony (Robert A.) Dimig

Sergeant Bluff

Tony (Robert A.) Dimig, 54, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Sept. 22, 2020, at a local hospital.

Service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Danbury Catholic Cemetery at Danbury, Iowa. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Tony was born on Dec. 24, 1965, in Sioux City, to Robert and Jane (Henrich) Dimig. He graduated high school and went on to attend WITCC. He worked as a carpenter for various businesses throughout his life.

In October of 1990, he was married to Amy Miller. To this union, two children were born.

Tony enjoyed woodworking, cabinet making, working at Park Jefferson Speedway and spending time with his family.