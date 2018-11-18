Tucson, Ariz., formerly Sioux City
Tony Flowers, 65, of Tucson, formerly Sioux City, began his journey to the Spirit World on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Tucson.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s Indian Mission in Sioux City. Ron Thomas will facilitate prayer services, with the Mato Pejuta Drum Group assisting. Burial will be in Hobo Creek-Holy Faith Cemetery at Lindy, Neb., on the Santee Sioux Nation Reservation. Wake services will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul’s. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Tony was born in Sioux City, to Mary Ellen Redwing and William "Bill" Flowers. His maternal grandparents are Lucy Tuttle Redwing and Jesse Redwing of Santee, Neb. Tony was a proud member of the Santee Sioux Dakota Nation in Nebraska. He was a natural-born artist, specializing in Native American portrait paintings, leather and beadwork design. Most of his upbringing was in Sioux City. He lovingly and respectfully appreciated his grandmother, Lucy L. Redwing for raising him; he called her Mom.
Although he was far away from home, family and friends for many years, he cherished his Dakota Santee ancestors, culture, language and history. What little material items he possessed, he shared freely with family and friends. Tony Flowers will never be forgotten. He will be remembered for his smile, his respect for elders, and his generosity given to others. The hardships of life never diminished his strong will to live.
Tony was grateful for the friendship of the Rick Kardos and Marge Johnson families and all others who provided assistance during his greatest times of need.
Tony is survived by one daughter, Deja Dawn of Beatrice, Neb.; one grandchild; brothers, Donald Rich of Ukiah, Calif., and John Flowers of Sioux City; a sister, Dolly Anne Flowers Smith of Omaha; and many nephews, nieces and Redwing relatives.
Tony was preceded in his journey to the Spirit World by his parents, Mary Ellen Redwing and Bill Flowers; maternal grandparents, Lucy and Jesse Redwing; brothers, Bill “Sugar” Flowers and Lonnie John Sr.; beloved aunties, Victoria, Myrtle and Goldie "Sis" Redwing; his uncles, John and Alex Redwing; nephew, Anthony "Tony" Thomas; and niece, Autumn Rose Flowers.
Pallbearers will be his nephews, Bill "Wanbdi" Flowers, Jesse Flowers, Asa Flowers, Luis Flowers, Jeremiah Frazier, Chad Walker Flowers, Orlando Frazier, and Redwing Thomas.