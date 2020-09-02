× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tonya S. Bruscher

Brunsville, Iowa

Tonya Sue (Risinger) Bruscher, 29, of Brunsville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, following a motor vehicle accident near Jefferson, S.D.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Mauer- Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. The Rev. Shawn Brooks will officiate. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Visitation will resume 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be directly through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Tonya Sue (Risinger) Bruscher was born on Jan. 12, 1991, in Longmont, Colo., to Lyle and Christina (Rocha) Risinger. She grew up in Iowa City, Iowa before moving to Le Mars in 2003. She graduated from Le Mars Community High School in 2009. Following high school, Tonya worked as a CNA at Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars, Verizon Wireless in sales, Central Valley Ag in Oyens, Iowa in accounting before being drawn back to her calling of helping people as an EMT. Tonya was presently employed with Midwest Medical as an EMT as well as taking classes at the School of EMS in Omaha to earn a paramedic certificate. She was scheduled to graduate in April 2021.