Tracey M. Wooten, 51, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Country Celebrations, 5606 Hamilton Blvd. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Country Celebrations. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Tracey was born the son of Cleotha and Mattie L. (Morris) Wooten on Dec. 27, 1967, in Hollandale, Missi. He spent 10 years in Chicago and 10 years in Gary, Ind., before making Sioux City his home. Tracey enjoyed his work of flipping and remodeling properties.
You might have seen Tracey on the basketball court at Four Seasons. He could be found there most days playing the game he loved so much. Basketball was more than a game to him; it was his therapy. For more than 25 years, he played there with guys that soon became his close friends.
In fact, he was a friend to anyone he met. He was hard not to like. Tracey never passed judgment on anyone. With his big smile, his charisma, and his "style," knowing him made you want to be more like him.
He loved people, especially kids, and was known as "Uncle" to so many. You could always count on Tracey to give you great advice, and you could always count on him being there for you in a time of need. Tracey loved his family and the love he shared with his children and Megan was evident in everything he did.
Tracey is survived by his wife, Megan King of Sioux City; children, Keira, Keyona, Trevon, Isabella and Lillian Wooten; mother, Mattie L. Wooten; siblings, Cleotha (Christine) Wooten of Sioux City, Doris (Donte) Wilson of Houston, Texas, and Robert (Ellen) Wooten of Sioux City; father and mother-in-law, Brad and Mary Howard and sister-in-law, Betsy King, all of McCook Lake. He also leaves behind many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; and son, Dominique Nok.
In honor of Tracey, put a smile on your face and go out and make a new friend today.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the family to be used for his children’s education.
