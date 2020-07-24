× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Travis L. Gutierrez

Sioux City

On Monday, July 13, 2020, Travis Lee Gutierrez of Sioux City, loving father of Magdalena Jo, passed away at the age of 31.

Memorial services will be 6 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Travis was born on May 15, 1989 in San Bernardino, Calif. Travis worked as a bartender at his family's business, Court Street Tap, where he made numerous friends that became like family (Courtyardigans).

He enjoyed watching Minnesota Vikings football, Twins baseball, and playing pool and darts. He loved fishing and spending time with his family. He would often drive his grandmother to Elk Point, S.D. to have lunch with his great-great uncle and aunts. Travis was fond of listening to their stories about the old times.