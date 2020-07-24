Travis L. Gutierrez
Sioux City
On Monday, July 13, 2020, Travis Lee Gutierrez of Sioux City, loving father of Magdalena Jo, passed away at the age of 31.
Memorial services will be 6 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Travis was born on May 15, 1989 in San Bernardino, Calif. Travis worked as a bartender at his family's business, Court Street Tap, where he made numerous friends that became like family (Courtyardigans).
He enjoyed watching Minnesota Vikings football, Twins baseball, and playing pool and darts. He loved fishing and spending time with his family. He would often drive his grandmother to Elk Point, S.D. to have lunch with his great-great uncle and aunts. Travis was fond of listening to their stories about the old times.
Travis and his daughter, Magdalena, have spent the last seven and a half years going to parks, the Omaha Zoo, the Children's Museum, and Explorer's and Muskie's games. They enjoyed getting pedicures together and prank calling friends and family. Travis and Magdalena loved telling each other dad jokes. The best memories are going out to eat and making someone's day by paying the ticket of another table near them.
Travis was loved dearly and will be missed by many. For those wishing to share a memory, photos, or a dad joke, an email account has been set up for his daughter at LenaBeena515@gmail.com. All submissions will be reviewed before being shared with his daughter.
Those left to honor his memory include his daughter, Magdalena Gutierrez of Sioux City; his mother, Kimberly Leaverton (Greg England) of Sioux City; his father, Greg (Robin) Gutierrez of Woodbury, Tenn.; siblings, Greg (Denise) Gutierrez of Sioux City, Nicholas Gutierrez of Sioux City, Stephanie (Aaron) Smith of Omaha, and Brandon Johnson of Sioux City; nieces, Jane and Josephine Gutierrez; maternal grandparents, Donna Johnson of Sioux City, and William (Sharen) Leaverton of Sioux City; paternal grandfather, Manuel Gregory Gutierrez of Woodbury; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, JoAnne Gutierrez; and his uncle, David Frigge.
Honorary pallbearers include Brian Tripp, Cassie Jacobsen, Jacob Moore, Jason Bauerly, Joshua Jessen, Sonny Solomon, and Jason Bauerly.
