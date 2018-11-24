Le Mars, Iowa
Trevor Lang, 27, of Le Mars, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at his home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Christ Lutheran Church-Grant Township, rural Le Mars. The Rev. Shawn Brooks will officiate. Burial will be in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Brunsville, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be after 4 p.m. Sunday at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Trevor Todd Lang was born on Sept. 7, 1991, in Le Mars, the son of Travis Lang and Karena "Kari" (Oetken) Lang. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Brunsville. He attended school in Le Mars and graduated from Le Mars Community High School in 2010.
Following high school, he moved to Iowa City, Iowa for a short time before returning to Le Mars. After moving back, he went to work as a fabricator for Link Manufacturing in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Trevor enjoyed golfing and was an avid fan of Iowa Hawkeyes football. He also enjoyed going cat fishing, duck hunting, and target shooting. But most of all, he loved the times spent with his family and friends.
Survivors include his mother, Karena "Kari" Lang of Le Mars; his father and stepmother, Travis and Jennifer Lang of Hinton, Iowa; his sisters, Kylee Lang and Ava Lang of Hinton; his maternal grandmother, Kathleen "Kate" Kruse of Le Mars; his paternal grandparents, Cliff Lang of McCook Lake, S.D., and Vickie Goergen of Mesa, Ariz.; his maternal great-grandmother, Henrietta "Hankie" Farmer of Brunsville; his aunts and uncles, Brett and Vicki Oetken of Le Mars, Craig Oetken of Le Mars, Todd and Kathi Oetken of Le Mars, Tammy and Tom Kremer of Larchwood, Iowa, Rayna and Brad Godaire of Mesa, and Jamie and Heather Lang of Pharr, Texas; and his cousins, Sarah (Ryan) Becker, Lindsey Oetken, Nate Oetken, Taylor Oetken, Cody Oetken, Tyler Oetken, Seth Oetken, Riley Oetken, AJ Whalen, Dylan Whalen, Lydia Whalen, Elena Whalen, Kaid Godaire, Ryker Godaire, Cutter Godaire, Jordan Lang, Jonathan Lang, Keelan Lang, and Elle Lang.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Alwayne Oetken; maternal stepgrandfather, Wendell "Tiny" Kruse; maternal great-grandfather, Kenneth Farmer; maternal great-grandmother, Hazel Farmer; paternal great-grandfather, Eldon Lang; paternal great-grandmother, Mildred Lang; his aunt, Theresia Oetken; his great-uncle, Doug Lahey; and his cousins, Matthew Oetken and Joseph Oetken.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Trevor's name.