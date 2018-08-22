West Des Moines, formerly Okoboji, Iowa
Trinca James of West Des Moines, formerly of Okoboji, passed away on Aug. 14, 2018.
A celebration of Trinca’s life will be 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Iowa Great Lakes Masonic Temple, 3740 Aurora Ave., in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
This is for my mom, Trinca. My name is Jack James, I am her 13-year-old son. To me it really doesn't matter where she was born or what college she went to and at my age it didn't matter much where she went everyday for work. She would kiss me hello good morning everyday and kiss me good night every night. I will never get her hugs and kisses again and it hurts my heart so bad. My mom has the prettiest name I have heard and I doubt I will ever meet another Trinca. She is that mom who other people would love to be around, happy, laughing and a very funny lady. My dad would tell me that at times her filter was not working, never did understand that. I went to see my mom everyday for three weeks in the hospital, the Drs said she was in a coma. I would talk to her as if she was wide awake. I would play her favorite songs from the 80s, hold her hand and sing and dance, so she would know I was with her and not be scared. My last words to Trinca were, I love you mom, as I kissed her forehead and told her I will make her proud. Go to sleep now mom, go to sleep. God Bless America, Jack James.
Trinca is survived by her parents, Terry and Tracy Kinnetz; brother, Trever Kinnetz; sisters, Toni Wulf and Tasha Kinnetz; husband, Jeff James; and son, Jack James.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Trinca's Memorial Fund at any Central Bank location in Iowa.