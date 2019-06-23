Sioux City
Tristan L. "Tris" Jernberg, 70, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Abiding by his wishes, Tristan has been cremated and private family services have been held. Arrangements were under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Tristan was born on Aug. 19, 1948, to Glen and Lenice Jernberg. He graduated from East High School in 1966. Tristan married Barbara (Brenton) Davis, and together they raised five children. He was employed at FMC Corp, Grand Labs and Beano and Sherry’s Casino.
Tristan is survived by his best friend and wife, Barb; his children, Rhonda (Dave) Holmberg, John (Kim) Davis, Terry Jernberg, Patti (Dr. Troy) Reistroffer, and Dr. Jeff (Nikki) Jernberg; grandchildren, Alex and Andrew Holmberg, Brenton and Peyton Davis, Spencer Aspleaf, Skyler and Savannah Jernberg, Corey (Jenny) Porta, Blake and Karlee Reistroffer, Bailee, Brooke, and Breanna Jernberg; brother, Gary (Deb) Jernberg; sisters, Karla (Verlan) Hansen, Deb (Don) O’Connor and Cindy (Ron) Massonne; brother-in-law, Bob (Diane) Brenton; five nephews; and three nieces.
Tristan was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and father and mother-in-law.