Emerson, Neb.
Troy C. Rasmussen, 49, of Emerson, died Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital.
A Celebration of life service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at Mohr Funeral Home of South Sioux City. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Troy was born Aug. 7, 1969, in Wakefield, Neb., the son of Virgil and Irene (Skow) Rasmussen. He graduated from Emerson Hubbard High School. Troy farmed all his life on the family farm.
Troy loved to collect toy tractors just like his father did.
Survivors include his mother, Irene Rasmussen of Emerson; a sister, Ilene (Michael) Hofmeister; niece, Taylor (Nick) Zimmerman; and a nephew, Everett Hofmeister and fiancée, Ashton Pedersen.
He is preceded in death by his father, Virgil.