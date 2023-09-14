Troy J. Weis

Sioux City

Troy J. Weis, 51, died Thursday, September 7, 2023, at a local hospital in Sioux City.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave., with visitation one hour prior.

Troy John Weis, the son of Henry, Jr. and Diane (Streeter) Weis was born Dec. 1, 1971, in Sioux City. He attended high school in Jefferson, S.D.

Troy worked in a packing house for many years. He also welded and was currently working at Tyson Foods as a truck driver.

Troy loved horses. He enjoyed going on trail rides and hosted many fundraisers featuring the horses. Troy also had a woodworking hobby.

Troy is survived by his mother, Diane (Weis) Huls of Sioux City; sisters: Rhonda Toben of Sioux City, Traci (Dan) Wilcox of Virginia, Kristi (Nick) Bailey of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews, including: Tisha Navin, Savanha Broveak, and Tara Fox. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father; brother, Jeffery Irish; and cousin, Quintin Streeter, who was like a brother to him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the family.