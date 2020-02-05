Sioux City

Trygve "Trig" Olund, 89, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Westwood Nursing Home after a brief battle with cancer.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Sioux City Scottish Rite. Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m. until service time. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Trig was born in Akron, Iowa, on May 30, 1930, to Helmer and Greta Olund. His family then relocated to Merrill, Iowa, where Trig attend primary and secondary school.

After high school, Trig joined the Iowa Air National Guard and was based in Sioux City from April 1950 and served his country until June 1987. He served on active duty during the Korean Conflict at Dow AFB in Bangor, Maine, and during the Vietnam Conflict at Luke AFB, in Glendale, Ariz., along with various other tours.

Trig met Mary, his wife of 65 years, while on deployment in Bangor. They were married in 1955 and had two children, Brian and Lesly.

