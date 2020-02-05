Sioux City
Trygve "Trig" Olund, 89, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Westwood Nursing Home after a brief battle with cancer.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Sioux City Scottish Rite. Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m. until service time. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Trig was born in Akron, Iowa, on May 30, 1930, to Helmer and Greta Olund. His family then relocated to Merrill, Iowa, where Trig attend primary and secondary school.
After high school, Trig joined the Iowa Air National Guard and was based in Sioux City from April 1950 and served his country until June 1987. He served on active duty during the Korean Conflict at Dow AFB in Bangor, Maine, and during the Vietnam Conflict at Luke AFB, in Glendale, Ariz., along with various other tours.
Trig met Mary, his wife of 65 years, while on deployment in Bangor. They were married in 1955 and had two children, Brian and Lesly.
You have free articles remaining.
Following his Air Guard career, he was employed at the Siouxland Community Blood Bank. He was an avid blood donor and was very proud to become a member of the 10-gallon club. Trig was also a board member for the Siouxland Community Blood Bank and the Sioux Valley Community Credit Union.
Trig was a 40-year member of First Baptist Church in Sioux City and was a member of numerous Masonic bodies. He was a member of both Landmark Lodge 103 (PM) and Morningside Lodge 615, the Sioux City Scottish Rite, the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple, and also a member and past Worthy Patron of the ISIS Chapter OES. Trig's most cherished memories were transporting children to and from the Minneapolis Shriners Hospital. He also enjoyed transporting veterans to the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Those who knew Trig best, were always prepared to hear one of his many Norwegian jokes or laugh at something from his endless pocket of tricks. He also enjoyed woodworking and making sawdust in the garage.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Brian (Pam) Olund; daughter, Lesly (Craig) Bolles; grandchildren, Cory Knight, Jason (Kim) Smith, Jessica Smith, and Jared (Shelby) Smith; three stepgrandchildren; two great-grandchildren, Levi Eric and Logan Trygve; nine great-stepgrandchildren; his brother, Lenny (Helen) Olund; sister, Margaret Marienau; along with many nieces and nephews.
Trygve was preceded in death by his parents; and uncle, Eric.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Trig's name to the Shriners Hospital for Children or any veterans charity.