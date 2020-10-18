Twila C. Weaver

Sioux City

Twila C. Weaver, 96, of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at a local care facility.

Service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Whitfield United Methodist Church. The Rev. Liz Tucker will officiate. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 5 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Twila was born on Jan. 27, 1924, in Sioux City, to Harold and Frana (Hall) Coffman. She graduated from Central High School in Sioux City in 1942.

On Aug. 17, 1943, Twila married Donald Weaver in Sioux City. She lived in Sioux City for her entire life, except for one year as a teenager, when she lived in California.

Twila worked at Bob Tagatz Pontiac and retired from St. Luke's Medical Center as an admitting clerk. She was a member of Whitfield United Methodist Church, and she cooked some of Whitfield's famous peanut brittle. She loved playing bridge, spending time with her grandkids, and sitting in the sun.