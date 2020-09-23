× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twyela F. Ptak

South Sioux City

Twyela F. Ptak, 83, of South Sioux City, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at her residence, comforted by family.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Paul Malkemson, of Light of the World, officiating. Burial will be in Garden Of Memories Cemetery, Yankton, S.D. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Twyela was born on Jan. 15, 1937, at her country home in New Mexico, to Arthur D. and Alma (Brigance) Garrison. She went through the fourth grade in country school before the family moved to Mountainair, N.M., where she graduated from Mountainair High School.

Twyela married the love of her life, Leslie A. Ptak, at age 18 in her parents' home on Dec. 24, 1954. Following the marriage, the couple moved to Tabor, S.D., where they lived before moving to Yankton. In 1967, they moved to South Sioux City.