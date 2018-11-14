Le Mars, Iowa
Tyler Douvia, 28, of Le Mars, passed away Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, from injuries sustained in an airplane accident near Guthrie Center, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Bruce Lawler will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, with a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Tyler Lee Douvia was born on April 20, 1990, in Le Mars, the son of Darrell and Deanna (Kellen) Douvia. He grew up in Remsen, Iowa and attended grade school at Remsen Union Schools and later graduated from Remsen Union High School in 2009.
Following his education, Tyler went to work for his uncle, Del Kellen, at Kellen Excavation in Le Mars. His work focused mainly in the shop and in the iron yard. Most recently, Tyler and his fiancee, Rachel Kinney were going to manage the Koch Apple Orchard which they renamed the Le Mars Apple Orchard in Le Mars.
Tyler was a member of the Northwest Iowa Demo Derby Party and the Powder Players Snowmobile Club. Along with derby cars and snowmobiling, Tyler enjoyed deer hunting and boating in Storm Lake, Iowa. He also liked restoring cars. To his family and friends, Tyler was a prankster. He loved to pull practical jokes on everyone he loved. He was an amazing brother and son and a loving and caring father.
He will be dearly missed by his mother, Deanna Douvia of Le Mars; father, Darrell Douvia of Remsen; fiancee, Rachel Kinney of Le Mars; his daughter, Addelyn Douvia of Le Mars; stepchildren, Kaiden and Mercedeez Hurley of Rockwell, Iowa; grandparents, Donald and Mary Jane Kellen of Le Mars, and Dwayne Douvia of Remsen; sisters, Trisha (Nick) Harms, Anna Douvia and Katie Douvia; a brother, Travis (Lexi) Douvia; godsons, Kohen Douvia and Karter Harms, all of Le Mars; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Darlene Douvia; uncle, Loren Clark; and cousins, Samantha Clark, Patrick Kellen, Jashua Clark and Madison Fuller.
A memorial fund in Tyler's name has been set up at Iowa State Bank in Le Mars.