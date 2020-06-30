Tyler J. Fried
Formerly Sioux City
Tyler Joseph Fried, 27, formerly of Sioux City, loving son, brother, and friend, passed away and left on a great adventure Saturday, June 20, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when his sister, Alaura, can be in attendance. Arrangements are under the direction of White Funeral Home in Lakeville, Minn. Online condolences can be submitted at www.whitefuneralhomes.com.
Tyler was born on Dec. 10, 1992, in Sioux City, to Michael and Gena Fried and immediately dubbed himself the favorite child. He graduated from North High School in Sioux City. Tyler also attended the University of South Dakota for several years (still not a doctor).
Tyler had a passion for football. He also loved to hang out with his friends, and he combined his two favorite hobbies during the season. His love for the Packers and Red Sox were much admired and hated not only by friends and family but also by all who stood near him during a game. He was an avid dancer and music lover and he also loved to sing horribly. Tyler was also known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Tyler had so much goodness, the capacity to bring happiness to others, and such a bright future. The world will be a lesser place without him.
He is survived by his sister, Alaura; his parents, Michael and Gena; grandparents; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Tyler was preceded in death by his grandpa, Jim.
Thank you for your continued support and prayers.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.