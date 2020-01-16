Merrill, Iowa
Tyler M. Ard, 24, of Merrill, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with Pastor Stacey Gerhart officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., with family present at 6 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Tyler was born on May 7, 1995, in Sioux City to Matthew V. Ard and Erica (Young) Luschen. He attended Sioux City North High School his freshman through junior year. Tyler graduated from Le Mars High School in 2014. During his education, Tyler excelled in athletics, and still holds records in track and field events at North Middle School. As a young boy, he developed a love for motorcycles and motocross. He entered the workforce with talents that advanced him quickly with employers like Sabre Industries and SmithCo, Inc. where Tyler was a welder. He worked quickly up the trade of welding to trainer, and gained the respect from coworkers and superiors. Tyler took pride in his work and loved to share pictures and videos of his current projects.
You have free articles remaining.
Tyler was an outdoorsman; he loved fishing, hunting, and trapping. He had an amazing creative gift and loved to express himself through drawings, writings, and tattoos, many of which he created himself. Tyler was a loving young man who had a heart of gold. He would put others' needs before his own and would give everything to his family and friends. Tyler had a soft spot for children. He was the best big brother and cousin anyone could ask for. Tyler will always be remembered as being tremendously loyal to his family and close friends. Please hold your loved ones close and always tell your loved ones you love them.
Tyler is survived by his father, Matthew V. (Malina) Ard of rural Sioux City; mother, Erica (Pete) Luschen of Merrill; sisters, Bailey M. Ard of Sioux City, and Emma R. Luschen of Merrill; grandparents, Dennis and Carole Ard; grandfather, Harold West; grandparents, John and Jeanette Young; great-grandmother, Effie Hansen; great-grandfather, John Young; aunts and uncles, Carl (Lorna) Langr; Kelsey (Molly) Young, Alison (Greg) Berger, and Kyle Young; numerous cousins; and his best K9 friend Penny.
Tyler was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dorothy West; grandfather, Larry Luschen; great-grandfathers, Robert L. Potter and Norris "Toad" Hansen; and great-grandmothers, Gertrude Potter and Mary Young.
Pallbearers for the service will be Bob Lee, Ryan Lee, Brent Eickholt, Randy Kittler, Darron Koolstra, Kelsey Young, Kyle Young, and C.J. Collins.
Service information
10:30AM-11:30AM
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106