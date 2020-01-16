Merrill, Iowa

Tyler M. Ard, 24, of Merrill, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with Pastor Stacey Gerhart officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., with family present at 6 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Tyler was born on May 7, 1995, in Sioux City to Matthew V. Ard and Erica (Young) Luschen. He attended Sioux City North High School his freshman through junior year. Tyler graduated from Le Mars High School in 2014. During his education, Tyler excelled in athletics, and still holds records in track and field events at North Middle School. As a young boy, he developed a love for motorcycles and motocross. He entered the workforce with talents that advanced him quickly with employers like Sabre Industries and SmithCo, Inc. where Tyler was a welder. He worked quickly up the trade of welding to trainer, and gained the respect from coworkers and superiors. Tyler took pride in his work and loved to share pictures and videos of his current projects.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}