Tyler M. Ard
Tyler M. Ard

Merrill, Iowa

24, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Services: Jan. 18, 10:30 a.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial: after the service, Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: Jan. 17, 4-8 p.m.

Service information

Jan 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
10:30AM-11:30AM
Meyer Brothers - Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106
