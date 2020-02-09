U.S. Army Col. Ret. Elliott Benson

After developing a love for cars in his youth, Elliott pursued a civilian career in the automotive industry as a citizen-soldier. In the early 20th century, his grandfather owned the Benson Chevrolet dealership in Adrian, Minn., for over 40 years, so it was fitting when he joined General Motors in 1989. Elliott spent time in engineering, product management and marketing, supporting multiple Chevrolet and Pontiac vehicle platforms. He was especially proud of his work on the GM Mobility program, an initiative designed to help customers with adaptive equipment in new GM vehicles.

Elliott met the love of his life, Kimberly, at the Fort Bliss Officers’ Club in El Paso, Texas on Sept. 19, 1980. They married seven months later on April 18, 1981, at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. Elliott spent nearly 40 years as a caring, dedicated and loving husband to Kimberly. They raised three children together. Elliott has been a devoted and supportive father to their kids, Bjorn, Bryce and Lindsay. His unwavering love, positivity, kindness, patience, humor, strength, work ethic and faith in God will live on in them forever. In 2017, Elliott became a grandfather for the first time. It was a role he was made for, and one he especially cherished. He will be deeply missed by his family.