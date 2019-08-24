Sioux City
Vae J. Ream, 85, of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church-Ellendale, rural Merrill, Iowa. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery-Ellendale. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary at 4:30 p.m., and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Vae, the daughter of Ralph and Georgia (Deen) Stauffer, was born Feb. 21, 1934, in Onawa, Iowa. She attended school in Whiting, Iowa.
On March 6, 1959, Vae married her best friend and the love of her life, Gerald Ream. They made their home near Westfield, Iowa. She worked alongside her husband raising chickens, gardening, canning, and even milking cows on the family farm for many years while raising seven children. Gerald passed away on May 22, 1996.
Vae worked many years waitressing and at Zemanek’s Grocery. She also baked pies at the Sioux City Boat Club and cleaned houses for families for 30 years. She retired in 2005.
Vae was very active at St. Joseph Catholic Church-Ellendale, where she sang in the choir for many years, was a member of St. Anthony Circle and Altar Society, and helped make the crust for their famous apple pies. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, coffee time with her coffee club, and making her wonderful potato salad which was an often requested family favorite. Above all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Vae is survived by her children, Derek (Deb) Davis, Mike (Kathy) Ream, James Ream and Jeanne (David) Federman; two daughters-in-law, Connie Davis and Doris Conely; 26 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; five siblings, Larry (Judy) Stauffer, Jack Gibler, Donna Anderson, Kathy Dicks and Mike (Allison) Gibler; and one sister-in-law, Margee Krapfl.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; three sons, Craig Davis, Dante Davis and Mark Davis; one daughter-in-law, Linda Davis; two grandchildren, Dawn Davis and Jerimiah Davis; two brothers, Gary Stauffer and Dale Gibler; three brothers-in-law, Milton Anderson, Steve Dicks and Tim Krapfl; and one sister-in-law, Cheri Gibler.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Family Health Care of Siouxland, the staff at Mercy Medical Center, and the staff at Holy Spirit Retirement Home for their compassionate care of their mother.
